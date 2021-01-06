Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.27

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 275550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.50 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter.

About Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, High-Performance Computing and RF Heating. The company develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

