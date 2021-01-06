Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 60,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,276. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

