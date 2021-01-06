Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.70. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

