Achain Price Tops $0.0066 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $1.95 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00045237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00305527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.60 or 0.03016527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.