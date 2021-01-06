Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.68

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 8415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

