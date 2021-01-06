Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. 176,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,063. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

