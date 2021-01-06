Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

ADAP stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $50,800. 18.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

