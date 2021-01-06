Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.83. 695,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,066,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Specifically, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $143,366.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,022,242 shares of company stock worth $208,185,717. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

