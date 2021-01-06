AdEx Network (ADX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.11 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $42.88 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00333282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $946.47 or 0.02713167 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,180,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,037,673 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network.

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

