Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

AMIGY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.36. 356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

