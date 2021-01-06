Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,990 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 3.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,892. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $19.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.