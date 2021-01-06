ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ADT by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,106 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in ADT by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 66,492 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,903 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.