ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a wide portfolio of software-defined access and 10G solutions, ADTRAN is well poised to optimize its customer and geographic diversity momentum. The company’s global leadership in software-defined access is likely to ensure a steady revenue stream as it helps clients to reduce costs and accelerate service delivery and deployment. It expects solid traction in its domestic markets for ultra-broadband and Fiber-To-The-Home solutions with a gradual pickup in capital spending in Tier-1, Tier-2 and regional service provider market segments. However, stiff competition from major players and market acceptance of alternative communications technologies weigh on its margins. High technological obsolescence increases operating costs. Huge investments related to 5G technology, especially during the pandemic, might hurt ADTRAN’s profitability.”

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

ADTN stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $718.86 million, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.