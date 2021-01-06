Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Trading 9% Higher

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.44 and last traded at $89.71. 709,279 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 463,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $7,810,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,035.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989 in the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.