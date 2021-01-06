Advanced Internet Blocks Market Capitalization Achieves $365.10 Million (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 111.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $365.10 million and $249.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00466752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

