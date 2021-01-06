Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE:AVK opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

