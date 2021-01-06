Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.