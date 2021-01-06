Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF makes up about 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 5,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,194. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

About Invesco Dynamic Media ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

