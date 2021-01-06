Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $57.87 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $57,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,432. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

