Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.45. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,430. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $274.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

