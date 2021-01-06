Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Trading Up 10.2%

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s stock price was up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 195,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 140,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.90 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aegion by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aegion by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegion by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aegion by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

