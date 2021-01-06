Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEHR stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.21.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

