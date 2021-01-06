Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF) Trading Down 11.1%

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 33,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,486,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £140,024.80 and a PE ratio of -12.12.

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) Company Profile (LON:AOF)

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF) is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income through investments in value, arbitrage and special situations opportunities derived from the continent of Africa. The Company may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled outside Africa, which conduct business activities within Africa.

