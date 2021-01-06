AgaveCoin One Day Volume Hits $13,062.00 (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $13,062.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One AgaveCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00118374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00213074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.00505297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00252704 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017176 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.