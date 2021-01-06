Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Shares Gap Up to $639.50

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $639.50, but opened at $666.50. Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) shares last traded at $668.00, with a volume of 151,831 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.29 ($7.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -28.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 608.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.62.

In other Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) news, insider Ian Marchant purchased 5,000 shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

