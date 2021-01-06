Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. 140166 began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

