Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

