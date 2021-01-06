Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.