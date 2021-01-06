Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Receives €92.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.75 ($109.12).

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching €89.83 ($105.68). 1,567,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.43. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

