Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

AIRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 67,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

