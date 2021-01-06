AirNet Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 773% compared to the average daily volume of 249 call options.

Shares of ANTE opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.