Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKBTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Shares of AKBTY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 22,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.