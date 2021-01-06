Akropolis Hits Market Capitalization of $24.82 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $24.82 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00113283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00250849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00488775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00240249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016314 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

