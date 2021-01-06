Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,509. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

