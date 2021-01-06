Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 3,011,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,824. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,485 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953,210 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after buying an additional 1,388,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after buying an additional 734,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after buying an additional 2,715,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

