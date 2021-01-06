Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.40. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $179.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $170,540.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,958.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,358 shares of company stock worth $255,439 in the last three months. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 111,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 104,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5,028.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

