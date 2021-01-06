Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $76.96. 200,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 147,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Get Albany International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.