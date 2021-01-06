Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.12. 131,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,633. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $166.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

