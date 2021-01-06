Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.21

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.21 and last traded at $153.93, with a volume of 14798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

