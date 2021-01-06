Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.00

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG.L) (LON:AATG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 10992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.18.

About Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG.L) (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

