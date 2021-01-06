Albion VCT plc (AAVC.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.74 (LON:AAVC)

Albion VCT plc (AAVC.L) (LON:AAVC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AAVC opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.63. Albion VCT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of £67.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85.

About Albion VCT plc (AAVC.L)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

