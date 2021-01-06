Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE:ALX opened at $270.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $353.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.84.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

