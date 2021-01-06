Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. Algorand has a market cap of $608.91 million and $367.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00028733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00119797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00233005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00516727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00254176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,290,788 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.