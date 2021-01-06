Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is Meditor Group Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Meditor Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,210 shares during the period. Alkermes makes up approximately 3.4% of Meditor Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meditor Group Ltd owned about 0.38% of Alkermes worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 38.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 40,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

NASDAQ ALKS remained flat at $$19.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,106,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,232. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.