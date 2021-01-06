Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post $55.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.80 million and the highest is $55.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $47.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $209.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $209.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $213.77 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $219.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABTX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,583.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $760.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

