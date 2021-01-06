AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

