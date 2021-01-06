AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

NCV stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

