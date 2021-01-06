Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.62. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 84,154 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.95 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

