Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

ATEC opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Alphatec by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $5,169,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.