ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 5,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.80% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

